Pirates stunned Sharks in a neck and neck battle in the pool on Sunday, emerging victorious by one goal in an A-grade women's water polo thriller.
The third term proved to be the difference for the Pirates as they kept last season's premiers scoreless.
Sam O'Connell was the leading scorer for the victors with three goals, while Leah Dodd provided four goals for the Sharks in the 9-8 contest.
In the other A-grade women's game, Tigers were too strong for Stingrays 7-2.
Emma Bauerle, Catherine Shelley and Meg McInness all chipped in with two goals for Tigers, while Zali Howard and Pippa Milthorpe scored for Stingrays.
In the men's competition, Sharks were able to hold their nerve against the Stingrays in a nail-biting contest in the pool, which saw just one goal separating the two sides.
Youngster Toby Gould put up an admirable fight to establish four goals for the victors in the 10-9 contest.
Coach Shannon Gould followed closely behind with three goals, while Trent Remington and Elih Mitsch also found the net on three occasions for the Stingrays.
In the other men's match, Tigers got the better of the under-18 Ovens and Murray rep side 14-11.
Charlie Murphy starred for the victors with four goals in the first half, while Jake Luhrs and Jimmy Scammell chipped in to add to the Tigers' total with three goals each.
Brothers Toby, Will and Josh Gould were all multiple goal scorers, as too was Callum Cooper.
