The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

All the action from round four of the Ovens and Murray water polo

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
November 5 2023 - 4:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pirates stunned Sharks in a neck and neck battle in the pool on Sunday, emerging victorious by one goal in an A-grade women's water polo thriller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.