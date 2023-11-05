A man has been bailed to attend drug treatment after being charged over a home break-in, an attempted van theft, drug possession and the use of a stolen credit card.
Logan Carmody was arrested near the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre on October 29, hours after an alleged home burglary nearby.
The 23-year-old Wodonga man, of no fixed address, is accused of going to an Emerald Avenue home and taking a $500 watch.
The resident returned home and found the window of his rear door smashed and the watch missing.
The Wodonga court heard Carmody was filmed leaving the driveway at 12.40pm and heading north.
He was allegedly found with a steak knife, ice, prescription medication and the stolen watch when arrested four hours later on Leisure Centre Drive.
It's alleged the 23-year-old was involved in previous incidents, including being caught with half a gram of ice on William Street on August 24.
A search found an American Express credit card that wasn't his.
It had been used to buy tobacco the previous day.
Carmody is also alleged to have tried to steal a Mercedes Benz van at 12.40am on September 9.
The vehicle was running with hazard lights operating in the driveway of a home.
The court heard security cameras captured Carmody as he approached the van while the owner and his son prepared to attach a trailer.
It's alleged he tried to drive the car but wasn't unable to engage the gears.
He allegedly fled on foot on Kelly Street.
Carmody said he was "significantly" affected by drugs at the time.
The court heard during another incident, he had been found asleep in the lounge room of a home.
He allegedly had a bag with the residents' identity cards.
Carmody was assessed for a court drug treatment program but was unsuitable.
The court heard his father would instead take him straight to Geelong for treatment at a drug withdrawal clinic.
Carmody will return to court on Wednesday, November 8, for a bail review.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.