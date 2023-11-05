The Dan Smith show will be entertaining.
The former NSW wicketkeeper-batter hit an unbeaten 34 in the 10-wicket win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, including a rare switch hit for six at Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial level.
"It's the first once I've seen, although we were on the other end of a couple against Tallangatta last year, we were talking about it yesterday (Saturday)," Corowa's Jarred Lane revealed.
"It's definitely only the very talented who can do it and do it that well, it was pretty cool to see it and it looked pretty natural, that's for sure."
The switch hit, where a batter effectively changes sides to their non-preferred, is a relatively modern shot, largely influenced by the rapid rise of T20.
It's considered an extremely difficult shot to master, particularly for players outside the elite arena.
Smith hit three sixes and two boundaries.
The 41-year-old played 25 first-class matches for NSW, posting a highest score of 96 against South Australia, while he also played in the Big Bash with Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers.
Smith will play a handful of games for Corowa, prior to coaching duties in this season's Big Bash.
He knows Corowa players Ben Mitchell and captain Jarryd Hatton.
"It was really good (to play alongside him), it was a similar vein to (former Australian player Dan Christian), a humble guy, he's happy to give something back to cricket and it was an awesome experience, it will be good to get to know him better over the next few weeks," Lane explained.
Corowa is away to perennial finalists North Albury in round six, before hosting premiers Lavington on November 18.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.