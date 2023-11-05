The vibrant sounds of a beloved North East jazz festival have reverberated through the streets of Wangaratta for the last time.
However, there's hope that the festival, rather than being axed, will find a new tune.
The Wangaratta Jazz and Blues Festival began with a bang on Friday, November 3, as a sold-out gala dinner set the stage with a performance by renowned saxophonist Wilbur Wilde.
On Saturday, more than 200 jazz enthusiasts gathered for the National Jazz Awards, followed by another sold-out performance by Elixir, featuring Katie Noonan, Zac Hurren, Benjamin Hauptmann, and Barney McAll.
Festival chair Dave Fuller reflected on the festival's 30-plus year journey, emphasising the National Jazz Awards' role in nurturing young talent.
"Barney McAll was our first national jazz winner, and then last night, he was part of the last hurrah," he said.
"So that just shows the opportunity that the festival gives to up-and-coming musicians, and it's great to see them get their start here and then go on to become successful."
At the National Jazz Awards, the $7000 first prize, sponsored by Wangaratta Council, went to Blakely McLean Davies.
Alistair Peel took home second place, and Jordan Tarento clinched third.
While Mr Fuller lamented the festival's conclusion, he also expressed hope for its revival.
"This weekend has shown that there's still a passion for keeping this alive in our community," he said.
"I think the success of the National Jazz Awards and that headline act was a good formula.
"So hopefully, a new group will come up with some ideas and, perhaps, a new approach will lead to a renaissance, like a phoenix rising from the ashes."
The decision to end the festival was a shock to many.
"It's not sustainable in the method that it was for those many years with all that funding that supported it," Mr Fuller said.
"That's not there. So the question is, what is the opportunity?
"And I think it lies in venues putting on a show here or there and sharing the burden and rebirthing it in its own little way."
The festival's grand finale took place on Sunday with performances by Kerri Simpson and Bob Sedergreen at the Jazz Mass at Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Sedergreen, a jazz pianist from Melbourne who performed at the inaugural festival in 1990, reflected on its humble beginnings, saying, "I don't remember but much, but I remember there weren't many people there".
"But in the years since, the whole city seemed to have gotten enveloped by it," he said.
"In later times, they did all drawings of jazz musicians in every shop, and the whole of Wangaratta became involved with it as it went on."
Sedergreen recalled a moment, at the height of the festival, when Reid Street was packed with music fans, and local artists rocked the stage.
"Imagine Reid Street, chock-a-block, with everyone going nuts over the local artists playing," he said.
"And then, if you can imagine the Bull's Head, totally full, as well as all the other venues - it was just amazing to see.
"So when it was really happening around here, mate, everyone was a lot happier."
Simpson, a blues singer from Melbourne, expressed her sadness at the festival's end.
"It was always a fantastic festival because everybody was treated equally," she said.
"It was great for both artists and the fans.
"So it's a bit sad now that it's finishing, but who knows? Hopefully, it can resurrect itself at some point in the future."
