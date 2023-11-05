And the saxophonist is also right to point out that all participants, sponsors and organisers of the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues should be holding their heads up high.
First staged in 1990 as the Wangaratta Festival of Jazz - blues was added four years later - the event began as a way to attract visitors and raise the profile of the town.
It's hard to argue against a big tick on both counts.
Wilde performed in both the inaugural event and this year's finale, as did jazz pianist Bob Sedergreen.
The first ever winner of the National Jazz Awards, Barney McAll, also returned for the last event.
In between the beginning and the end, a who's who of the jazz and blues scene have helped the festival take over the town.
"Imagine Reid Street, chock-a-block, with everyone going nuts over the local artists playing," Sedergreen recalls.
And now that the music has ended, at least in its established form, there is sadness, certainly, but nothing can diminish the achievements of the past and the just pride that should be felt by everyone who contributed to the festival's success.
