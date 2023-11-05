A Wodonga woman who stalked her ex-partner and those connected to him, and targeted her former employers, has been jailed for nine months.
Maddison Miles set fire to Heinrich Bakery, broke into Wodonga Sand and Soil, stole phones and toys from another former workplace, and unleashed an unrelenting stalking campaign against her former partner.
The offending came to an end with her arrest in July.
Her former partner had been scared to leave his home and had his relationship with family members damaged by Miles.
Miles used the stolen medication in an attempt to frame the man for a break-in at her house.
She has been obsessed with the man for years.
The man's daughter was also the subject of some of the taunts sprayed across multiple streets.
The spray paint included phrases like "die cheat" and a hangman effigy, but also the word "sorry".
The pair had reconciled after Miles was jailed for those offences, but their relationship again unravelled before the latest offending.
Miles was ordered to serve nine months in jail, followed by a corrections order for 12 months.
She had already served more than 100 days on remand.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.