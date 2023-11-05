A high rate of life jacket non-compliance incidents has spurred a two-day maritime safety operation on the Border.
NSW Maritime held its first statewide compliance and safety blitz of the boating season over the weekend, November 4-5, highlighting the need to check vessels and safety equipment, and double-check life jackets before hitting the water.
During Operation Stay Afloat - Safer South, NSW Maritime checked about 300 vessels across the Alpine Reservoir, Lake Mulwala and the Edward River.
Campaign coordinator Deon Voyer said the focus was to capture the attention of boaters and get them up to speed on the latest rules and regulations.
"There's been a bit of a disturbing trend around life jackets, and we've even seen it this weekend," he said.
"Simply, vessels are not equipped with enough life jackets for the people on board.
"The life jackets may not be appropriate for the people on board. So an adult's life jacket for a child, for example, or vice versa.
"And for those who use inflatable life jackets, they're not being serviced in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendations, which makes them essentially non-compliant."
Mr Voyer said the Murray-inland rates the worst in the state when it comes to life jacket compliance, with almost 3000 offences over the last five years.
"What we're seeing so far is a compliance rate of around 95 per cent," he said.
"So five times out of 100, we're finding instances of non-compliance that warrant a penalty notice being issued and probably a similar number, maybe a little bit more, where we take some other approach such as what we call an official portion."
There have been 13 boating-related fatalities on NSW waterways over the last year, and 10 of those were not wearing a life jacket.
"We are seeing a number of fatalities across south NSW on inland waterways," Mr Voyer said.
"The fatalities on inland waterways are outstripping those in the coastal environment, which shows that there are still risks out there.
"There are submerged objects and a lot of current around the rivers, and if people end up in the water, they must wear a life jacket."
Mr. Voyer encourages boaters to prioritise safety and seek information before heading out on the water this summer.
"Know where you're going to go and how many people are on your vessel," he said.
"Check those mandatory safety items, of which life jackets are the most critical.
"Also, know the waterway you're going to go on, do some local waters knowledge, make sure you don't run out of fuel, and check your launch point that you're not going to hit any obstructions.
"So just take the time to plan, and enjoy the local waterways this summer."
