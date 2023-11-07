YOUR SAY: Think positively on how to improve planet for our kids

As for fire dangers, can we knock this on the head straight away? An organisation investing millions of dollars to set up this farm will spray beneath the panels to prevent grasses from growing. No grass, no fires. The chances of lithium batteries catching fire will then be next to none. There is more chance that Mr Moore will cause a fire in his kitchen with his gas stove or his 50 litre fuel tank in his car catching fire! Neither I hope will ever happen. I am one of the luckiest generations ever to inhabit this planet. My time is over and it is now that we all must do something for our children and theirs. Please invest your concerns Mr Moore in being positive for your children. It's their world now, not yours.