YOUR SAY: Think positively on how to improve planet for our kids

By Letters to the Editor
November 8 2023 - 10:30am
Shine a positive light on solar

Let's turn Mr Moore's depressing description of the solar farm between Glenrowan and Winton into something more positive. Firstly, the panels will generate power for all government buildings in the Wangaratta/Benalla areas - that includes hospitals to police departments to schools, who can then reallocate their scarce funding to more beneficial community needs.

