YOUR SAY: Think positively on how to improve planet for our kids

Let's turn Mr Moore's depressing description of the solar farm between Glenrowan and Winton into something more positive. Firstly, the panels will generate power for all government buildings in the Wangaratta/Benalla areas - that includes hospitals to police departments to schools, who can then reallocate their scarce funding to more beneficial community needs.
There are on average 247 full sunshine days a year in that area generating massive amounts of free energy. Even the overcast days will generate differing degrees of solar energy. Add batteries to this and we have night-time power. Losing agricultural area is a concern but ask Mr Moore about his renewable food concerns when coal companies are leaving gigantic holes in the ground.
As for fire dangers, can we knock this on the head straight away? An organisation investing millions of dollars to set up this farm will spray beneath the panels to prevent grasses from growing. No grass, no fires. The chances of lithium batteries catching fire will then be next to none. There is more chance that Mr Moore will cause a fire in his kitchen with his gas stove or his 50 litre fuel tank in his car catching fire! Neither I hope will ever happen. I am one of the luckiest generations ever to inhabit this planet. My time is over and it is now that we all must do something for our children and theirs. Please invest your concerns Mr Moore in being positive for your children. It's their world now, not yours.
Now that the dust has settled on Albo's wasteful referendum, we should now concentrate on what really needs to be done to enhance the outcomes for the Indigenous population. There are millions of dollars allocated by Commonwealth and state governments every year but obviously not producing positive outcomes.
What we need is a Royal Commission inquiry into the amount of funding, the purpose of the funding and the outcomes achieved for every organisation supporting Indigenous objectives. There needs to be total transparency on every dollar spent. Every account should be audited annually and if necessary Commonwealth audit should be employed to perform such audits.
Top of the list for the inquiry should be the National Indigenous Australians Agency, who I understand has around 1200 employees. Their vision: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are heard, recognised and empowered. Their purpose: The NIAA works in genuine partnership to enable the self-determination and aspirations of First Nations communities. We lead and influence change across government to ensure Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have a say in the decisions that affect them.
If they were doing their job, makes you wonder why we had to have a referendum!
