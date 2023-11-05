Wodonga police have been disappointed after catching four drink-drivers within a four-hour period.
The drivers were intercepted in the Wodonga area on Friday night and Saturday morning as part of Operation Furlong.
Two of the offenders were probationary drivers and one vehicle was impounded.
The highest alcohol reading was 0.11.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said the results were "extremely disappointing".
"We're in 2023, we're not back in 1970," he said.
"The message is clear - you shouldn't be drinking and driving.
"There's enough media coverage and people talking about it that people should be aware.
"They put themselves at risk and others at risk.
"When you say 'if you drink and drive you're a bloody idiot', over the weekend that slogan rang true."
All of the drivers were caught during mobile checks, not booze bus sites.
"It's extremely disappointing," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
The operation runs until Tuesday, November 7.
In other results, police caught a driver travelling at more than twice the speed limit at Yarroweyah on Saturday.
The 20-year-old man drove towards police at 169kmh in an 80kmh zone at 3pm.
His vehicle was impounded and he will face court at a later date.
