Linda Charlton's name will forever be etched in Ovens and Murray League history as a premiership coach.
While it's still surreal for Charlton to hear the title several months after leading Lavington to the club's first A-grade flag in 10 years, she admits it's a badge she will forever wear with honour.
After two years at the Panthers' helm, Charlton has decided to step aside from the top job, passing the reins onto former Corowa-Rutherglen coach Beck O'Connell.
But those two season have provided memories that will last a lifetime.
"It's hard to put into words how rewarding it was," she said.
"We thought that we could potentially have a premiership side, but to then actually go out there and do it, and for the players to become premiership players, was amazing.
"To see the looks on their faces and to see them hugging their friends and family at the end, it was beyond rewarding.
"I thought it was one of the best games we had played in the grand final, and I really feel that says a lot about the players, that they could go out there under that pressure and play so well.
"They really put everything into being their best and they played as a team and put each other first.
"If they were off, they were cheering on their teammates.
"It's when a team is at it's best and can put everyone first that you can see what can really be achieved."
It's not only the combined success of the team that Charlton will cherish, but also the individual development of the players she had a hand in shaping.
"That's one of the most rewarding things about coaching," she said.
"Watching a player come into the club, like Kate Mastronardi, who started in B-grade and worked her way up to being a key premiership player, that's so rewarding to see.
"Tayla Furborough is another one, who at the start of the season probably wasn't a big name player, but now she's one of the best goal defenders in the league, and she deserves to be.
"Seeing things like that is what coaching is all about.
"Witnessing Maddi Lloyd win the Toni Wilson Medal was awesome as well.
"She's someone who really epitomises hard work and is always at training.
"She's someone who really wants to be coached and wants to be better, so it was fantastic to see her take out such a prestigious award like that again."
After reaching the pinnacle of success, Charlton admitted it was a challenging decision to take a step back, but one that was right for her.
"It was a very hard decision to step aside, but I'll still be involved at Lavi, I don't think I could step away completely," she said.
"The timing was never really great for me to coach with what I had on with my family and work, but I could see the timing was great from a player and club perspective with so much to work with.
"You don't get opportunities to coach A-grade O and M very often, so we made that decision as a family to go for it, and my family supported me in every possible way.
"Now it's time to support them and be at my own kids' sporting games wherever I can."
Charlton is the first to admit she also had plenty of assistance from fellow Panthers along the way.
"I was really well supported throughout my time in the job by our other coaches in Gary Kavanagh, Millie Fawcett, Lea Meredith, Mel Davies and Steph Clancy," she said.
"We really coached as a unit at times, particularity for training, and I think that helped us as a club because there's so many coaches you can learn from."
As Charlton now looks to transition into an assisting coaching role, she's excited by what Toni Wilson Medallist O'Connell can bring to the side.
"Our players are excited and it will be good to have a fresh voice," she said.
"We really threw everything we had at it, so it will be good to have some new ideas.
"Beck is obviously really well respected in netball circles, so we're looking forward to seeing what she brings.
"I think the club will just go from strength to strength with her at the helm."
