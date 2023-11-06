Albury best and fairest Riley Bice has made the stunning admission he wasn't satisfied with his season.
Bice beat a hot field, including Morris medallist Elliott Powell and the league's dominant big man Isaac Muller.
"Personally, I don't think so, I had an all right season, but I wasn't that happy, I was inconsistent," he admitted when quizzed if it was his best season.
"I was surprised (to win), we had such a well-rounded team, a few players could definitely have won it."
Bice polled 192 votes with Muller and Jake Gaynor joint second on 183.
The win ends his runner-up finish to co-coach Anthony Miles in the two previous years.
Bice's honesty will stun many league followers as he was clearly in the league's best 10 players.
"At the start of the year we were trying different positions, like the midfield, it was a bit hard to get the balance right, but it worked into playing half-forward and pinch-hitting in the midfield," he revealed.
Bice finished sixth for disposals with 437 and apart from Wangaratta Rovers' coach Sam Murray, who plays in defence and is the most influential player at any one club, racking up a remarkable 609 touches, the top 10 was dominated by midfielders.
The Tigers' forward also featured in score involvements.
He was the league's second leading player with 173, trailing only Wangaratta's 2021 Morris medallist and two-time runner-up Callum Moore (226).
"I didn't kick as many goals (28) and from a team perspective as well, I didn't impact as much for the team," he explained.
However, Bice did land 10 majors in the four finals, including a match-turning four in the qualifying final win over Wangaratta.
After winning best on ground in the O and M's victory over Goulburn Valley in May, Bice spoke about taking that next step to a state league.
And while he hasn't signed with a VFL club, he's about to take that step.
"I won't be full-time at Albury, but I'll definitely have Albury as my home club," he offered.
Bice, who turned 23 two days after the grand final loss to Yarrawonga in September, is working on adding weight to his 188cm, 78kg frame.
"I need to get a bit stronger and work on that inside part of my game," he indicated.
"I'm an outside player, but I need to get that balance right."
Meanwhile, Jake Brunner capped a wonderful season by claiming the reserves' best and fairest.
He polled 104 votes, from Will Unthank (74).
Brunner had previously bolted in the league's best and fairest, polling 27 votes, more than double the runner-up.
He also played in the Tigers' premiership win over Lavington.
And Fraser Bennett took out the under 18s top award on 112 votes, from joint runners-up Zach Packer and Charlie McGrath (94).
