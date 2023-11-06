A man who died following an alleged golf club attack in a Benalla street will have his ashes scattered in a lake following a private memorial.
Martin Woods, 63, died at The Alfred hospital on October 28 after allegedly being attacked on Ballantine Street on October 11.
The father-of-two's family members attended the hospital to say their goodbyes after the incident, which had left him critically injured in a coma.
Family members will hold a private service for the 63-year-old mechanic at Ballarat, where Mr Woods was born and raised.
His ashes will be scattered at Lake Wendouree.
"He was very highly skilled," his brother Michael said.
"He worked on all sorts of vehicles - even racing cars - and if he couldn't find a part, he would make it.
"He could weld anything and was so inventive.
"Martin was really smart and socially adept.
"He was totally his own person.
"But when he got on the turps and dope, all his anger and demons came out.
"He got in with the wrong crowd."
His brother travelled to Benalla following the incident.
"When we went over there, people were stopping by and telling us how kind Martin was to them," Michael said.
"He was a sweet guy - a man of many colours.
"He was a free spirit."
He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, and affray.
It's unclear if further charges will be pressed following the 63-year-old's death.
Williams had planned to make a bail application in Wangaratta court on Monday, November 6.
The application was withdrawn.
Williams did not appear in court.
He remains in custody and will return to court at a later date.
A younger teenager who was also arrested after the incident was released pending further enquiries.
