Border punters won't have the option to attend a local race meeting with live racing action on Melbourne Cup day.
A decade ago punters had a plethora of choices with Albury, Wodonga, Corowa and Wangaratta all staging meetings to coincide with the race that stops the nation.
However, the Albury, Wodonga and Corowa meetings have all fallen by the wayside in recent years after the three race clubs opted to race on alternative dates.
Corowa Race Club now races on Melbourne Cup eve with Albury Racing Club set to stage a twilight meeting this Friday in preference to racing on the first Tuesday in November.
Racing Wodonga last held a meeting on Melbourne Cup day in 2012 before also opting for a change of dates and receiving an additional TAB meeting.
Wangaratta Turf Club is now the only local club to still race on Melbourne Cup day.
However, the club hasn't been able to stage its traditional Melbourne Cup day meeting since 2019.
Covid wiped out 2020 and 2021 while the club was forced to abandon its meeting last year with the track unsafe for racing after a heavy downpour in the lead-up.
The club has once again been forced to miss racing on cup day this year as the track still recovers from major drainage upgrades.
WTC chief executive officer Sean Barrett said the club will still host a community event on Tuesday with more than 150 people booked in for a function in the Grand Oaks Room.
"Unfortunately we won't be able to hold our traditional Melbourne Cup day meeting but we have a function so the local community can still celebrate the day," Barrett said.
"The track hasn't quite recovered in time after the major drainage upgrades but will be ready for Saturday, December 9 for our festive meeting.
"It's been a few years now since we raced on Melbourne Cup day given Covid, the wet weather last year and now the drainage upgrade.
"But hopefully things can return to normal next year."
Albury Racing Club last staged a Melbourne Cup day meeting in 2018 but has opted to hold a twilight meeting on the Friday of cup week in recent years.
Club chief executive officer Steve Hetherton said the twilight meeting had proven to be a better option financially with no public holiday in NSW compared to Victoria.
"We found that because there is no public holiday in NSW, that cuts your crowd numbers down straight away," Hetherton said.
"A lot of people tend to work and then try and knock off in time to watch the Melbourne Cup in one of the local pubs or clubs.
"So you are not going to get people spending a full day at the races and the crowd is also dictated by the weather on the day.
"You are also competing against the pubs and clubs and other race day functions for patrons and local businesses doing their own private functions.
"So it's a challenging day to get a good result financially, especially if the weather turns bad, people will be looking for an indoor venue.
"Also if we race on Melbourne Cup day it's a non-TAB meeting compared to a TAB meeting on the Friday which is extra revenue for the club."
Hetherton revealed the club's twilight meeting had grown in popularity since its inception in 2020.
"We will get a much bigger crowd on Friday compared to Melbourne Cup day," he said.
"Also having a meeting on a Friday is great exposure for our club and sponsors.
"It also provides our members with a point of difference who get the opportunity to attend a meeting starting and finishing later than normal.
"The crowds have been more than reasonable the last couple of years so from a financial point of view it is far better than Melbourne Cup day.
"If we were based in Victoria and had the public holiday, it would be a no brainer to race on cup day."
Gates open at 12.45pm on Friday with the first race at 2.10pm and last at 6.35pm.
There will be live music performing throughout the afternoon and for an hour after the final race.
