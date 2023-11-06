The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

No live racing on Melbourne Cup day at Wangaratta Turf Club after track renovation

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Border punters won't have the option to attend a local race meeting with live racing action on Melbourne Cup day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.