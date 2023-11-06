Sex offender jailed after being caught with his pants down in front of girl, 6

A sex offender caught with his pants down around a six-year-old girl had a fire poker swung at him and his actions reported to police.
Benalla officers were alerted to the man's actions, which involved multiple offences against a girl aged five and six between January 2021 and July last year.
The victim is the grandchild of the man's partner, and the girl considered the man to be her "pa".
The offender, who can't be named to avoid identifying the girl, was touched multiple times by the man, aged in his 60s.
He exposed himself on July 29 last year and placed the victim's hand on his penis.
He was out of view of his partner.
He rubbed the girl later that night, then later further exposed himself.
His partner walked in and screamed and the victim began crying.
"Nanny, I'm sorry, I don't want to do it but I'm scared to say no," the girl said.
The man had previously threatened the victim that she would be kicked out of the home if anyone found out what had been happening.
The man's partner swung the fire poker at him and told him to leave.
The woman reported the offending to Benalla police on July 31 last year, the same day the man reported himself to another police station.
The Wangaratta County Court heard the man had showed the girl pornography at least 20 times.
"Her grandmother was enraged when she caught you," Judge Michael Cahill said.
"She wrote, and I quote, 'you took advantage of a vulnerable sweet child and have now made her life so much harder for her'."
The victim has nightmares about what occurred, still feels "yucky", and fears others will find out what happened.
Her grandmother feels guilty and has withdrawn from people.
The man will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.
He will serve at least four years and two months in jail, with a maximum prison term of six years and eight months.
