3 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This exceptional property offers a lifestyle of unparalleled luxury and panoramic views that will take your breath away. Indulge in a life where your mornings begin with the sun rising over the distant hills and your evenings conclude with the stars painting the sky.
Whether you're savouring a cup of coffee on your private terrace or hosting a gathering in your meticulously landscaped garden, every moment here is filled with a sense of wonder.
This is more than a home; it's a statement about the life you've worked hard to achieve.
The gourmet kitchen has top-of-the-line appliances, and is perfect for culinary enthusiasts.
Luxurious bedrooms offer relaxation and inspiration with a view.
Located in prestigious West Albury, you'll have access to the finest amenities, schools, and conveniences while maintaining your exclusive haven of tranquillity.
Schedule a tour today and experience first hand the magic of living amidst inspiring vistas.
