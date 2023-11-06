Man in jail for Wodonga domestic violence 'contacted victim from prison'

A man jailed over serious domestic violence has been charged with contacting the victim from jail, in breach of an intervention order.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard the repeat offender, who can't be named, was recently jailed for a minimum of nine months, with a maximum sentence of 15 months.
Police told the court on Monday, October 30, there were recordings of the man calling the victim while in custody.
This is despite an intervention order being in place, banning all contact.
The court heard the woman had been a victim of the man in multiple cases, leading to the offender serving multiple jail stints.
The court heard the order was an interim order and was yet to be finalised, with the man contesting the order.
Magistrate Peter Dunn had previously suggested that the man contesting the order where there was little to no chance of success was almost a form of family violence itself.
The court on Monday heard the criminal matters, relating to the jail calls, had to be finalised before the order could be addressed.
The court heard that had left the hands of police, the defence and the court tied.
Sergeant Liam Murdock said the woman was being subjected to further delays by the court process, placing "significant strain" on her.
"What else can I do?" magistrate Ian Watkins asked.
Sergeant Mudock said there was little police could do to give the woman faith that she would be protected.
Mr Patel told the court the man's earliest parole date was mid next year.
"He's not long been sentenced," he said.
The man battered the woman with calls and attended the building.
The newest matter was adjourned to November 27.
