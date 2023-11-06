The Border Mail
Man in jail for Wodonga domestic violence 'contacted victim from prison'

November 7 2023 - 8:00am
A man jailed over serious domestic violence has been charged with contacting the victim from jail, in breach of an intervention order.

Local News

