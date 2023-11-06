Wodonga credit card fraudster told jail an option if offending continues

A man who went on a spending spree using a stolen credit card tried to blame his daughter for the offending.
The victim's credit card, which had been in her phone case, went missing at the Wodonga Kmart on July 4 last year.
A staff member tried to call the phone, but it had been switched off.
Banking alerts were issued as John Scott, who was 35 at the time, made purchases of $60, $20, $380 and $500.
Footage at a Commonwealth Bank site showed him making a $500 cardless withdrawal.
He was arrested on October 25 and told police his daughter had messaged him, gave him numbers to put into the ATM and a PIN number, and said her bank details would come up.
Wodonga magistrates Ian Watkins on Monday, November 6, said he found the explanation hard to believe.
Scott, who has a lengthy criminal history, pleaded guilty to four charges.
He must pay compensation of $960.
"If you keep doing this sort of thing, you're going to end up in prison," Mr Watkins warned.
He fined the Wodonga man $750 plus costs of $136.
