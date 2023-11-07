Wodonga's Josh Mathey admits he became a more selfless player this year.
Mathey scored a surprise win in the Bulldogs' best and fairest as they snapped a 14-year finals drought.
In a remarkable effort, the gritty on-baller has now won the club's top award twice as a teenager. He turns 20 next month.
Fellow midfielder Angus Baker was expected to win, but finished runner-up.
"I was surprised (to win), but basically there were two games where Angus went off before half-time and two others he missed completely, where I played every game, but I regarded Angus as one of the best players in the comp," Mathey explained.
His previous win was in 2021, but Mathey argues he's improved markedly since.
"Yeah, absolutely, I think I've got better every year," he replied when asked.
"I'm growing different parts of my game and not being one-dimensional as a player.
"When you first play seniors, you're focused on getting a name for yourself and now I'm more focused on making my team-mates better, bringing them into the game."
Despite his youth, Mathey had a host of top five finishes in a number of crucial statistics, including 3rd in disposals and contested possessions (483 and 216 respectively).
"I'm looking to keep improving in a number of areas, particularly my ability to win the footy on the outside and be damaging on the outside as well, because my inside contested ball is my real strength," he admitted.
Mathey's ball-winning ability has attracted the attention of VFL scouts.
Meanwhile, Bulldogs' co-captain Charlie Morrison claimed the most consistent award.
Morrison has quickly developed into one of the league's best defenders since joining from Benalla in early 2021.
Harry Kitching won the Ken Goyne players' player award, while Adam Jorgensen snared the Garry Wheeler most courageous gong.
And Matt Wilson won best in finals after producing stellar form, including a three-goal, 26-disposal effort against Wangaratta in the first semi-final.
