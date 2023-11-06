A FLOOR plan showing how Finley's health service building will be redesigned following a $25 million upgrade has been unveiled by the NSW government.
Labor Health Minister Ryan Park released an image of the floor plan on Monday November 6, nearly two years after the previous Coalition government flagged the funding for the hospital.
"The redevelopment will expand and reconfigure the reception area, deliver new inpatient rooms, relocate the medical imaging unit and provide a new ultrasound service, as well as improvements to the emergency department," Mr Park said.
"To better support the highly valued staff working at the facility, there will also be improvements to staff facilities."
However, the project scope remains to be confirmed with feedback now being taken.
A display will be set-up on Monday November 13, from 11.30am to 1pm, outside the Finley Medical Centre in Scoullar St and an online consultation will run from 6pm to 7pm on Tuesday November 14 with registrations sought by emails to MLHD-Finley-Redevelopment@health.nsw.gov.au.
A final design to is expected to be distributed in early 2024 with construction to begin later that year.
