Are you ready to rock? Centre Stage Event Company is rolling into The Cube

CENTRE Stage Event Company will present its second show this month at The Cube Wodonga.
School of Rock - The Musical will open on Thursday, November 9.
It follows The Addams Family, which had a special Halloween show in its season run.
Centre Stage Event Company spokesman Tim McLaren said it was the first time the company had run back-to-back shows.
The musical made its Broadway debut and world premiere on December 6, 2015, and its West End debut on November 14, 2016.
"It's exciting to do a show coming off the West End and Broadway and in the 20th anniversary of the movie," McLaren said.
"It's got a great storyline about an up and coming rock star Dewey Finn, who poses as a teacher at a prestigious school."
McLaren said School of Rock had a cast and crew of more than 30 Border residents.
He said the students in the show ranged in age from 12 to 17.
"There are some talented young people, who are playing middle school aged students," McLaren said.
"Some are in their first production and some have been on stage before.
"At the very end the students are playing live - usually you'd have the band playing for them - and the audience is in for a real treat!"
The Andrew Lloyd Webber School of Rock musical is based on the film of the same name.
Dewey Finn turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band, sensationally performed live by the production's young actors.
School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.
School of Rock - The Musical opens at The Cube Wodonga on Thursday, November 9, at 7.30pm, Friday, November 10, at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 11, at 2pm and 7.30pm.
For tickets visit the box office in office hours or visit thecubewodonga.com.au.
