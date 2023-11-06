The Kym Davison-trained Daly Heads is starting to realise his potential after notching his second win this preparation at Corowa on Tuesday.
Daly Heads won his previous start at Albury and made it back-to-back wins after taking out the $27,000 Benchmark 58 Handicap, (1600m) with claiming apprentice Teighan Worsnop aboard.
Worsnop pounced on the early lead aboard Daly Heads and didn't panic after copping plenty of mid-race pressure from Sweet Tycoon.
Daly Heads ($3.30) quickly found a couple of lengths on his rivals once entering the home straight and was able to stave off the late challenge of the heavily supported Wannabeapoodle ($2.80-fav) over the concluding stages to score by almost a length.
Davison was thrilled to see Daly Heads run out a strong mile and win over the distance from his first attempt over the distance.
"It was his first go over the mile and he likes rolling forward and when he got pressured from the 600m onwards I thought we will see if he can run the distance," Davison said.
"He just keeps whacking away and doesn't possess a quick turn of foot but just keeps grinding away and is a big rangy bugger.
"It was a great win in the end.
"Teighan and Simon Miller rode all of my horses in track work and Teighan hasn't been getting many rides of late.
"So when we were allocated 60kg, I said to Teighan that she could ride him and she was rapt to get the opportunity.
"She rode the horse how I wanted and we got the result we were after."
Daly Heads has now won four of 28-career starts for almost $100,000 in prizemoney.
"The horse has won nearly $60,000 in the last couple of months when he was nearly going to the paddock," Davison said.
"We don't do anything between runs with him, so we will just poke around and we might look for a race for him at Gundagai on Snake Gully Cup day on Friday week."
Worsnop revealed she was confident Daly Heads could run a strong mile with the horse rock hard fit after recent racing.
"It was a bit of a concern that he hadn't won over a mile but I just tried to find the front and take him as steady as I could," Worsnop said.
"He held onto the line and is race fit after having so many starts this preparation and just keeps on improving."
Worsnop's grandfather also trained a winner on the seven race card after Just Like Liam was successful in the $27,000 Maiden Plate, (1300m) with Simon Miller on board.
Just Like Liam ($8) began tardily for Miller but was able to sail to victory out wide on the track with a powerful finishing burst.
It was the four-year-old gelding's first career win from only his fourth start.
