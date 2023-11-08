Presenter and entertainer Em Rusciano will headline a sold out Border businesswomen's event in Albury this weekend.
The ADHD support advocate is the guest speaker at the annual Business Women Albury Wodonga Gala at the Commercial Club on Saturday, November 11.
Business Women Albury Wodonga chair Felicity Cahill declined to comment on the reason behind the switch, but was delighted to be able to secure Rusciano for the event.
"I think Em is very relatable in her business and performing life. She has ADHD and she's very open about it and she will be appreciated by a lot of people," she said.
"She's a comedian too, so it should be pretty entertaining.
"Guests are a combination of businesses and the general public.
"It's an end of year celebration and an acknowledgement of the hard work that businesses have put in throughout the year, but also a get together on a larger scale to bring in a high profile guest speaker that we wouldn't otherwise get in our area."
Mrs Cahill said the majority of tickets were sold within a week of release and the 2023 edition would welcome the event's biggest crowd due to an increase in venue size.
"It's a sell out, and we keep bringing bigger and better names, which is awesome," she said.
The gala starts at 6.30pm with a drink on arrival and a two-course meal to be served.
