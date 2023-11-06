A banned motorist has blown a high-range alcohol reading after driving his vehicle to the Beechworth police station.
The 43-year-old man attended the town's station at 10am on Friday, November 3, for an unrelated matter.
Officers spoke to the man and became suspicious that he was drunk and that he had driven to the station.
He underwent a preliminary and then evidentiary breath test and returned a reading of 0.242.
The Beechworth man was already suspended from driving when he travelled to the station.
The man's vehicle was impounded.
Sergeant Mal Clarke said the man would face court on charges of high-range drink-driving and driving while suspended.
"We couldn't believe the reading he got at 10am in the morning," he said.
"His driving endangered the community."
The safety blitz ends on Tuesday night.
