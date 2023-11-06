The Border Mail
Banned motorist drove his car to Beechworth police station while drunk at 0.242

By Blair Thomson
Updated November 7 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:25am
A banned motorist has blown a high-range alcohol reading after driving his vehicle to the Beechworth police station.

