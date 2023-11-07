A man has been ordered to perform community work after hitting his partner with a tomahawk during a dispute and being found with a knife down his pants.
Michael Martin Hogan, the Wodonga Magistrates Court heard, was angry and intoxicated during the July 4 attack.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said those factors could have led to Hogan facing court on a murder charge if things had gone wrong.
Hogan punched the victim's head and body multiple times and dragged her around a room by her hair.
He continued to punch her with his free arm and grabbed a 40 centimetre long tomahawk, which he used to strike her calves, thighs and other parts of her body.
Hogan's sister Sharnna tried to break up the fight and placed him in a headlock after grabbing the tomahawk.
This allowed the victim to run away.
Hogan was arrested in a neighbour's yard at 1am while paranoid and agitated.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said the victim was supportive of Hogan.
He said Hogan had largely been trouble free for about five years before the offence, apart from an incident in 2021 in which he was fined.
Mr Watkins noted it was a serious attack.
"The incident was a nasty incident that could have gone very horribly wrong," he said.
"You could have been standing here facing a murder committal and your life could have been very, very different."
Mr Watkins paced Hogan on an 18-month corrections order and ordered he perform 100 hours of unpaid community work.
