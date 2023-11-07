Kailey Athanitis' A-grade coaching dream has become a reality.
The 26-year-old was recently appointed to the helm of CDHBU's top netball grade, taking the reins from outgoing coach Catherine Wood.
A Rand-Walbundrie junior, Athanitis now finds herself on the opposite side of the fence to her home club, having previously coached the Giants' B-grade netballers.
"It is sad to leave the Giants, but I'm very excited to join the Power," Athanitis said.
"It's a dream come true for me, I've always wanted to coach senior netball.
"I lived in Corowa for about six years, so going to Coreen is a bit like home."
After receiving the news of her appointment, Athanitis admits she was straight on the phone to her older brother and role model- Giants' co-coach Daniel Athanitis.
"He's probably the reason I coach," she said.
"I see how much he loves football and how passionate he is about coaching.
"I'm very passionate about netball and I love being able to watch other girls and teach them the game I love, while seeing them just as passionate about the game as me.
"Daniel's had a big impact on my life and I'm very lucky to have his support and the support of my family.
"He gives me a lot of tips and advice and do take it on board.
"I'm grateful to have him as a role model and to have him encouraging me to take on opportunities like this."
Athanitis has previously had a stint playing in the Ovens and Murray League with Corowa-Rutherglen and has coached Rutherglen's juniors in the Tallangatta and District League.
While she would love to also be playing in Power colours next season, she'll coach from the sidelines as she continues to recover from a devastating third ACL injury.
"I'm hoping 2025 will be my comeback," she said.
"For me, not being able to play netball as much I want to, coaching has kept me in the game.
"Being able to coach is a big thing to still have that involvement."
Athanitis had previously been appointed as a junior coach at CDHBU before the abandoned Covid season.
She's now looking forward to working with the club's young players who are breaking into the senior ranks.
"They're quite a young side, so I'm excited to work with those young girls and see the talent at the club," she said.
"Junior netball is the life of the your club, it's your future, but you also need that senior maturity on court as well.
"With Corowa up and running again, it does have a bit of an impact on us, whether players stay or go back to their home club.
"But it's so good to see Corowa back up and running and being able to put teams on the court again."
Wood held the club's top netball job for two seasons after returning to the club last year.
"I'm very grateful that they have the faith and trust in me to give me the role," Athanitis said.
