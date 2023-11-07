Police find imitation handgun, drugs, during Wodonga vehicle search

Police have seized drugs and an imitation handgun during a vehicle stop in Wodonga.
Officers pulled over a car near the intersection of Osburn and Hovell streets about 11.30pm on Monday.
The vehicle was searched during the November 6 car stop.
Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said small quantities of drugs and the imitation firearm were found.
Various items of property, which police suspect of being stolen, were also seized.
The pair, who are both aged in their 30s, were charged and bailed.
They will appear in court at a later date.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.