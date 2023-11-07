An Albury grandmother, mother and daughter love a family gnocchi recipe that dates back at least two more generations.
And they're willing to share it.
Jenny Stern is offering the chance to learn how to make traditional Italian gnocchi, and then enjoy the resulting meal, at a goods and services auction on Saturday, November 11.
The auction is part of the St David's Uniting Church 29th annual fair and art exhibition, to be held in the church complex, corner of Wilson and Olive streets, Albury.
The recipe came from Mrs Stern's nonna, originally from Treviso, in northeastern Italy, down to her mother, Carolyn Butko.
"My mother and my grandmother always made it," Mrs Butko said.
"We always made gnocchi at home before it came in vogue."
Mrs Stern said people liked ordering gnocchi when dining out, which is why she decided to put the special class up for auction.
"It's quite fashionable now and a lot of people just don't know how to make it and find it a bit daunting," she said.
"People think gnocchi's very difficult to make, but it's not, really, maybe because I've had some really good teachers.
"There are a few little tips and tricks that we can show them."
Mrs Stern's daughter Julia, 21, requests gnocchi each birthday, but has also learned the recipe.
"After the first few times, it gets easier, I'd say it's not quite as good as Mum's," she said.
Continuing the family connections, Mrs Stern's husband Andrew will be the goods and services auctioneer on Saturday.
Among the other lots for sale are a ute load of firewood with Albury-Wodonga delivery included, a full car detail, ironing, knife and tool sharpening and vouchers for Regent Cinema, Commercial Club, Canvas Eatery, La Maison Restaurant, Bunnings and Arnold's Fruit Market.
There will be live music, raffles, barbecue, Devonshire teas and sandwiches as well as artworks on display. Some stalls may be cash-only.
"There will be lots of bargains there, it's a great day out."
The fair will be held between 9am and 1pm, with the goods and services auction to begin at 10am.
