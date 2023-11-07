The Border Mail
St David's Albury 29th annual church fair on Saturday, November 11, 2023

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
November 8 2023 - 10:00am
Albury's Jenny Stern (centre) will share her family's gnocchi recipe, enjoyed by her daughter Julia Stern and mother Carolyn Butko, as part of the goods and services auction at the St David's Uniting Church fair on Saturday, November 11. Picture by James Wiltshire
Albury's Jenny Stern (centre) will share her family's gnocchi recipe, enjoyed by her daughter Julia Stern and mother Carolyn Butko, as part of the goods and services auction at the St David's Uniting Church fair on Saturday, November 11. Picture by James Wiltshire

An Albury grandmother, mother and daughter love a family gnocchi recipe that dates back at least two more generations.

Local News

