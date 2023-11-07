The Border Mail
Home/Comment/Opinion

OUR SAY: Lack of openness from health ministers is failing community

By Editorial
November 8 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the images of an Albury hospital upgraded over the long term that was published in the master plan issued in October.
One of the images of an Albury hospital upgraded over the long term that was published in the master plan issued in October.

NSW Greens Upper House member Amanda Cohn and Victorian Lower House Liberal Party member Bill Tilley have little in common when it comes to much of politics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.