NSW Greens Upper House member Amanda Cohn and Victorian Lower House Liberal Party member Bill Tilley have little in common when it comes to much of politics.
Be it brumbies in the high country, the logging industry or gas appliances, there are any number of issues on which they divide.
But what they share a passion for, as Albury-Wodonga MPs, is decent health care and a well-provisioned hospital.
From the efforts of Dr Cohn, in firstly securing hospital planning documents, and Mr Tilley in raising troubling issues with that groundwork, Border residents thankfully now have a clearer understanding of what has been ticking away.
Integral to the papers unearthed is an 83-page Albury Wodonga Health master plan, full of findings, statistics and maps, which concludes with a recommendation for an entirely new Twin Cities hospital.
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas was not in that role in 2021, when the master plan was produced, but she has been in charge of hospitals since June 2022.
With the exit of former premier Daniel Andrews and the Coalition NSW government in 2023, Ms Thomas is now the only minister who was in Albury in October 2022 for the announcement of a hospital upgrade.
Yet she and her new NSW counterpart Ryan Park are now keen to promote a master plan released last month which is threadbare when compared to its 2021 namesake.
That followed Mr Park being unable to answer Dr Cohn's question, in a NSW parliamentary committee, about how many beds the upgraded Albury hospital would have.
We on the Border could be justified in thinking there's a bid by the ministers to hoodwink us as they shun candour.
Community faith in the planning for the upgraded hospital will not be helped by such an approach.
