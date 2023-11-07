A Border real estate agent is urging buyers to "spend within their means", as new interest rate rises add further pressure to household budgets.
Monthly repayments on a $500,000 mortgage are set to jump by $76 after the Reserve Bank of Australia delivered its second successive Melbourne Cup Day rate hike.
In a widely tipped move, the central bank board decided to lift the official cash rate by 0.25 of a percentage point to 4.35 per cent - the 13th increase since it began tightening monetary policy in May last year.
Will Bonnici, managing director of First National Real Estate, said he is witnessing the impact on homeowners.
"People are certainly scared and they're tightening their budgets because the mortgage is not something that you can stop paying," he said.
"So people need to ensure that they spend within their means.
"I don't believe that we're going to have the same pressures that we may have had some years ago when banks weren't being scrutinised as much from a lending perspective, but we're certainly seeing the restrictions on lending criteria being tested at the moment as we see multiple rate increases one on top of the other."
The rate increase, the first to be undertaken under the leadership of new governor Michele Bullock, ends a four-month hiatus when the RBA paused interest rates to assess the impact of the most aggressive tightening cycle in more than three decades.
According to Mr Bonnici, some clients have had to cut back on their daily expenses to meet their mortgage obligations.
"There's a few people that we've come across who are struggling," he said.
"Each time there's talk of a rate increase, it adds $50 or $100 to their weekly bills, with no immediate relief in sight.
"It's a tough situation, forcing these people to cut out discretionary spending on every day things we take for granted."
"People are probably clawing back what they would have been spending," he said.
"However, that's also then creating a demand in that lower price bracket. So anything from $350,000 to $550,000, that's where the majority of your buyers are now.
"Because anyone who had a budget of $650,000, for example, and were borrowing a fair bit of money are taking the option to borrow 100 grand less and give themselves some instantaneous mortgage relief even before they have a mortgage."
The Reserve Bank board meets again on December 5 but there is then a two-month break before the first meeting of 2024 on February 5 and 6, when the central bank will begin operating under a revised schedule of eight meetings a year, as recommended by the government's RBA Review.
