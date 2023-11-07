The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Real estate expert urges prudence in the face of interest rate hikes

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated November 7 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 4:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Border real estate agent is urging buyers to "spend within their means", as new interest rate rises add further pressure to household budgets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.