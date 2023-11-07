The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Southern Riverina politicians on push for country police inquiry

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 8 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A PARLIAMENTARY inquiry into police resources in country NSW has been supported by southern Riverina MPs Justin Clancy and Helen Dalton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.