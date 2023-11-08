The Border Mail
North Albury man Lindsay Clarke choked partner so hard her legs lifted off the ground

November 8 2023 - 12:00pm
A man who attacked his partner twice in their North Albury home after an argument over how much porn he watches has been ordered to perform community work.

