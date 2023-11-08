A man who attacked his partner twice in their North Albury home after an argument over how much porn he watches has been ordered to perform community work.
Lindsay Clarke attacked the victim in their Captain Cook Drive home on July 11 and July 14.
The first argument started when the woman told Clarke he was watching too much porn, before turning to the topic of how many sexual partners she had had before they started dating.
The 37-year-old lifted the victim up by her neck with enough force to lift her legs completely off the ground.
She had difficulty breathing for about five seconds and feared he wouldn't let her go.
The retail worker pushed the victim backwards over a couch and slapped her face.
The pair again argued on July 14 when Clarke accused the victim of lying about the number of sexual partners she'd had.
She tried to appease Clarke, and went to walk away, but the 37-year-old dragged her backwards.
He pinned her down with his knees on her shoulders, and hit her face and head with an open palm multiple times.
She tried to push him away and yelled out for help
Clarke accused the woman of being a "liar and a whore" and said "it's your fault you bring me to this".
He grabbed the woman's stomach, leaving a red mark in the shape of a handprint, punched her upper thigh, and had his hands around her neck to pin her down.
The victim begged to be able to use the toilet and was eventually able to leave.
She called Clarke's mother, who in turn called Triple-0.
Police observed injuries when they attended the home and the victim was hospitalised.
Clarke was arrested on St James Crescent.
Albury Local Court was told on Tuesday, November 7, that Clarke had been couch surfing since the attack.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin raised concern that he had failed to take any steps to address his behaviour in the months following the offending.
His lawyer said he was open to the idea of seeking counselling.
The court heard it was a serious incident.
Ms McLaughlin imposed an intensive corrections order - a jail term served in the community - and ordered Clarke perform 100 hours of unpaid community work,
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.