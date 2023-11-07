Despite no racing on the track, a healthy crowd took in the Melbourne Cup from Wangaratta Turf Club.
Instead, more than 150 patrons watched from the club's Grand Oaks Room as Irish gelding Without a Fight claimed the feature by more than two lengths.
Wangaratta Turf Club chief executive Sean Barrett said it was great to be able to put an event on for the community.
"After six months of having no races, it's good having people here," he said.
"We're eager to get back and we're looking forward to our Christmas races in December. The track is coming along really well and if the Melbourne Cup was in two weeks' time we'd probably be racing."
Mr Barrett said Wangaratta Turf Club planned to stage a Melbourne Cup race day in 2024.
Yarrawonga's Bernadette Edwards has travelled with friends to Wangaratta for the Melbourne Cup since 2015 and enjoyed the experience once again.
"The venue is brilliant, the hospitality is wonderful and the whole atmosphere is exceptional. That's why we keep coming year after year," she said.
"It doesn't matter if the horses are on track or not, plenty of people will still come to the venue for the day.
"We've done it all. We've been in here, we've been trackside and we've been in marquees."
Wangaratta's Keeley Sheridan has been a regular with family, but enjoyed this year's race alongside friends.
"It's been a great to spend it with great people, with great music in a great atmosphere," she said.
"Obviously it's a bit more lively when there's races at the track, but it has still been a good day."
Brian Dunn and wife moved to Kialla, near Shepparton, in 2021 and are members of Wangaratta, Benalla and Seymour race clubs.
They relished the chance to watch the Melbourne Cup from Wangaratta for the first time.
"We enjoy the races because our son (Nathan Dunn) is a trainer. He used to be a jumps jockey and now he's a trainer out of Cranbourne," Mr Dunn said.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy attended the Wangaratta function, while Indi MP Helen Haines was a guest at Mansfield's picnic races.
