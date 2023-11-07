Osborne grand final hero Hayden Armstrong is set to return to AFL Canberra next year.
Fresh from a best-on-ground performance in Osborne's Hume League grand final win over Holbrook, Armstrong has signed at his home club Ainslie.
Armstrong booted seven goals in Osborne's grand final win in what was his first senior game since June after being sidelined with an achilles injury.
Osborne's decision to roll the dice on Armstrong paid off as he produced an inspired performance in attack to lead them to victory.
Ainslie beat a number of country clubs to his signature, with both Riverina and Farrer League clubs chasing his services.
A desire to reach 100 games at Ainslie was Armstrong's motivating factor for his return.
Armstrong finished with 50 goals from 11 games this year for Osborne, after 49 from 10 in his previous stint at the club in 2021.
He kicked 53 goals from 16 games at Ainslie back in 2022.
Armstrong's signing continues a steady return to AFL Canberra from a number of the ACT-based players in Southern NSW.
The AFL Canberra competition is shaping up to be a cracker with Queanbeyan and Eastlake both recruiting strongly in a bid to make up ground on premiers Belconnen and beaten grand finalists, Ainslie.
Armstrong is the latest to depart Osborne, following coach Joel Mackie, Sam Livingstone, Matt McGrory and Bailey McAlister.
But the Hume League heavyweights have welcomed Riverina League pair Max Hillier and Kai Watts, new coach Myles Aalbers, as well as welcoming back Izaac McDonnell and Jed Griffin from north Queensland.
