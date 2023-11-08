A WORLD-class performance space for circus acts in Albury is the first of its kind in Australia.
The Borderville Theatre is the Flying Fruit Fly Circus' new permanent performance space in South Albury, designed for a close-up immersive circus experience seating 110 patrons.
Built with a $3.3 million investment from the NSW government, the Borderville Theatre will attract contemporary circus artists and companies from around the country and the world.
Flying Fruit Fly Circus chief executive Richard Hull said the project was a welcome addition to the company's facilities and the Border's infrastructure overall.
He said the theatre had exceeded his expectations.
"It's been a long-held dream to have a dedicated performance space on site," he said.
"We have wonderful training facilities and we feel proud and privileged to have them.
"But training facilities are big on space and natural light and a performance space needs to be more intimate.
"It is the first time since 1979 (when the Fruit Flies were founded) that the Fruit Flies have got a dedicated performance space on their site; it's everything we dreamed of."
Mr Hull said the Borderville Theatre complemented the existing arts infrastructure on the Border.
"It's a wonderful asset for Albury," Mr Hull said.
"For our students it's a wonderful new education space where they can learn how to add lighting and sound to their acts.
"Also the professional circus sector in Australia is crying out for places to perform their work because you need the right infrastructure, the right equipment, the height and the support and expertise to make it safe.
"We already have five independent circus collectives coming to us in 2024 to make new work in the space.
"Part of the dream of the Borderville Theatre will be generating exciting new circus work that travels all over the world but made in Albury."
Joss Construction, Albury City and SWP Architects were instrumental in the theatre project, which started construction in March.
The Borderville Theatre will launch with shows from Flying Fruit Fly Circus graduates on Tuesday, December 19.
"It's so fitting that the first artists to use the space will be our seven graduate students," Mr Hull said.
The performances will be part of the Borderville Festival program.
