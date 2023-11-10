6 beds | 3 baths | 10 cars
''Meramie,'' is a well-known and integral part of Albury's history, and offers an exciting and versatile opportunity.
This charming red brick Albury icon exudes character and is nestled amidst grand Victorian homes of a similar ilk.
It enjoys a prime location within walking distance of Albury's CBD, numerous schools, and a variety of dining options.
The interior of ''Meramie'' has been meticulously restored to its former glory, featuring impressive 13-foot-high ceilings with intricate cornices and ceiling roses.
Polished timber floors seamlessly traverse the entire home, and large timber sash windows flood the living spaces with an abundance of natural light.
The intelligently designed floorplan is a canvas for those with a vision of their dream home. It can be effortlessly extended or enjoyed in its current state.
The traditional faade exudes grandeur, and as you follow the driveway, the large wrap-around verandah sets the tone for the quality and character that awaits within.
Upon entering, you are greeted by a spacious hallway that leads to the generously sized living rooms, bedrooms, and a bathroom.
This property comprises three generous bedrooms.
At the heart of the home is the kitchen. Surrounded by bay windows and featuring a fireplace, this area is perfect for those who enjoy cooking, unwinding, and rejuvenating. The kitchen is brand new and equipped with modern amenities such as electric cooking, a dishwasher, an oven, and an island bench.
The floorplan also accommodates the option for separate living zones or a rumpus room, ensuring versatility to suit your needs.
With the flexibility to serve as either commercial or residential premises (subject to council approval), this property can be a fantastic space for a growing business with ample off-street parking or a comfortable home for a growing family.
This remarkable property has all the bones and space for a modern extension and has been completely rewired throughout.
This is an exceptional opportunity in one of Albury's most sought-after locales, ''Meramie'' is positioned on about 1,595m2 of flat central Albury real estate.
It's ideally located in the heart of Albury. The property is within walking distance to Dean Street and to all the amenities that the CBD has to offer.
