Myrtleford has snapped up a fourth recruit from the Goulburn Valley.
Diesel Batey will join former Shepparton Swans' team-mate Bowen Calogero at the Saints.
Myrtleford juniors Frazer and Lachie Dale had rejoined the club in September after playing at Mansfield this year.
Twenty-year-old Batey had a soccer background, playing for the region's representative outfit, the GV Suns, until the under 14s.
He then joined the Swans and has utilised those soccer skills in defence, basing his game on pace and pressure.
"Coming from that soccer background, you always have that defensive mindset first," he explained.
"I played centre-back and you can see the play unfold in front of you, so having that lateral defensive movement helps, a lot of my mates who have gone to footy all say it helps tremendously."
At 180cms and 78kgs, Batey's pace will complement Calogero's zip, who also played in defence this year.
"Bowen got me onto Myrtleford and knew I wanted a fresh start and test myself at a higher level," he said.
"Myrtleford was awesome, they presented really well and they sound like there's a country vibe about them and I really enjoy that."
The pace of the GV duo will be needed as the Saints plot a return to finals, while Lachie Dale also has explosive speed.
Dale and older brother Frazer represented the GV in its representative loss to the Ovens and Murray in May.
