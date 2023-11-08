Murray River Police District has turned to the community for assistance to locate three men wanted for arrest.
Albury police have released names and images of the offenders to the public in a bid to draw out information of their whereabouts.
Nicholas Barrett, 37, is wanted on an outstanding warrant.
He is known to frequent the greater Albury area.
David Kendray-Gladwin, 23, also has one warrant in his name.
Police revealed he is based around Albury.
Officers are also searching for 31-year-old Albury man Benjamin Kramer, with a warrant out for his arrest.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police are seeking to find 39-year-old Brittanie Williams, who has outstanding warrants.
She is known to be around Deniliquin and Melbourne.
Moama woman Martisha Haigh, 22, is also wanted on multiple warrants.
Anyone with information on the men is urged to call Albury police station on (02) 6023 9299, Denilquin police station on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
All information can be provided anonymously.
