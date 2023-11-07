V/Line says Albury train passengers have not been affected by the Optus communications meltdown on Wednesday.
Melbourne commuters and travellers on other regional routes faced several delays after Optus was hit by a nationwide outage.
V/Line said it was business as usual for travellers on the North East rail line.
"Some delays are expected this morning due to an Optus communications outage on the metropolitan network," a V/Line spokesman said.
"V/Line's train communications use a different system to Metro and has not experienced the same network impacts, but there have been some delays to V/Line services due to the Optus outage.
"Passengers should check the V/Line website, app or X (Twitter) feed for the latest information before they travel."
The spokesman said the 5.43am service from Traralgon to Southern Cross was cancelled with several other services on the Gippsland Line also delayed.
"The northern corridor is not directly impacted by the disruption however there may be residual delays throughout the morning," he said.
Due to the Optus outage, disconnection reports peaked just before 6am on Wednesday, November 8, with tens of thousands lodging their service failures.
The Transport and Planning Department said: "Significant delays to services and select cancellations are likely as trains get back into position for the normal timetable."
