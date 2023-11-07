V/Line says Albury train passengers have not been affected by the Optus communications meltdown on Wednesday.
Melbourne commuters and travellers on other regional routes faced several delays after Optus was hit by a nationwide outage.
Meanwhile, Optus has confirmed customers who need to call Triple Zero to contact emergency services to use their mobile phones rather than on Optus landline connections.
Albury Wodonga Health said the outage had not affected patient services.
V/Line said it was business as usual for Albury-Wodonga rail travellers on the North East rail line.
"Some delays are expected this morning due to an Optus communications outage on the metropolitan network," a V/Line spokesman said.
"V/Line's train communications use a different system to Metro and has not experienced the same network impacts, but there have been some delays to V/Line services due to the Optus outage.
"Passengers should check the V/Line website, app or X (Twitter) feed for the latest information before they travel."
The spokesman said the 5.43am service from Traralgon to Southern Cross was cancelled with several other services on the Gippsland Line also delayed.
"The northern corridor is not directly impacted by the disruption however there may be residual delays throughout the morning," he said.
Due to the Optus outage, disconnection reports peaked just before 6am on Wednesday, November 8, with tens of thousands lodging their service failures.
The Transport and Planning Department said: "Significant delays to services and select cancellations are likely as trains get back into position for the normal timetable."
Regarding Triple Zero emergency calls, Victoria Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill told the ABC that while Triple Zero is still accepting calls and dispatching ambulances, Optus customers may not be able to receive calls back.
Albury Wodonga Health told The Border Mail it had called a code yellow (internal emergency) as a precaution but said the outage has had no impact on patient services.
Hospital incident commander Lucie Shanahan said landline AWH phone services have been affected.
"People with scheduled appointments at Albury Wodonga Health should attend as planned," Dr Shanahan said.
Ramsay Health Care confirmed its hospital phone services are being impacted by the Optus outage.
"At this time, we are unaware how long this outage will continue," it said in a statement.
"If you need to contact your local Ramsay hospital, please direct inquiries via the contact form on the local hospital's website."
