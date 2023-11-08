Cricket's man of the moment is heading to Lavington.
Glenn Maxwell produced a match-winning innings overnight on Tuesday in what's been described as "the greatest innings ever."
Maxwell hit a stunning 201 not out from 128 deliveries to propel Australia to a stunning three-wicket win over Afghanistan in the World Cup.
Australian had slumped to 7-91 in reply to the outsiders' 5-291.
He shared a double-century stand with captain Pat Cummins, who was unbeaten on 12.
The cricketing world is raving about the innings.
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, considered by many as the greatest one-day international batter in history, called it, "the best ODI knock I've ever seen", while former England captain Michael Vaughan suggested, "this is the greatest ODI innings ever. It might be the greatest innings of any kind ever".
Maxwell hit 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, an incredible 144 runs, or 72 per cent of his total innings.
And he did so, despite battling severe cramp for an extended period, which meant he could barely move.
It was his second century of the tournament after blazing the World Cup's fastest ton ever off only 40 balls against Netherlands.
Maxwell's stunning form is the ideal promotion for next month's Big Bash at Lavington Spotsground.
His Melbourne Stars will contest their first BBL competition match at the Border venue against Sydney Thunder on Saturday, December 23.
The Thunder defeated Hobart at Lavington last New Year's Eve, which attracted a booming crowd of more than 10,000.
However, the prospect of Maxwell, one of the game's most entertaining players, in fine form at Lavington presents a rare opportunity for regionally-based sports lovers.
"It was an incredible knock. There are very few players in the history of the game who have the ability to do that," Stars' assistant Clint McKay said.
"We've seen at the Stars for the best part of a decade that he has an unbelievable skill set and we're looking forward to seeing it again this season. It's going to be a fantastic opportunity for the people of Albury and Wodonga to see him in their own backyard."
Tickets are on sale at BBL - Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder tickets | Lavington Sports Ground | Ticketek Australia.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.