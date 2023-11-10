4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This newly built steel frame family home, on five acres, sits on the edge of town, providing more than enough room for the family.
This home has been thoughtfully built with a central open-plan living area which upon entry welcomes you.
The kitchen creates a sense of connection to both the lounge area and formal dining areas. It has a gorgeous timber bench, electric oven and gas cooktop and a spacious walk-in pantry.
A wood combustion heater and feature mantlepiece are centred in the living area to radiate warmth throughout the home.
The home has four carpeted bedrooms, all extremely generous in size, and have built-in robes. The main has a spacious en-suite and walk-in robe.
The main bathroom features a deep-soaking bath, a walk-in shower, a vanity and a toilet. An added feature is an additional powder room with a vanity and toilet off the main living area.
The laundry has convenient access to the side of the house and also to the covered back pergola from the main hall which traverses the length of the home.
Heading outside this beautiful property has a natural flowing creek you can meander down to. This is the perfect spot to set up a seating area, congregate around a fire on the open grassed area and toast some marshmellows, or tie a hammock to the trees and take an afternoon nap. You have the benefit of natural surrounding bushland which has significant cultural and historical value to enjoy.
Outbuildings are covered with an 8m x 4m powered shed, and a double carport adjacent to the house.
A connected solar system also helps offset your electricity costs.
