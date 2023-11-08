The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga community crime forum ensured everyone feels safe in region

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 8 2023 - 8:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A clear need for a more targeted approach to helping young people through effective mentoring has been identified as a key concern in the Wodonga community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.