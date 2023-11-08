A clear need for a more targeted approach to helping young people through effective mentoring has been identified as a key concern in the Wodonga community.
This was revealed during a community crime forum run by Victoria Police at The Cube Wodonga on Wednesday, November 8.
Police said part of their vision for the forum was ensuring everyone felt safe, especially those affected by crime, through the sharing of concerns.
Another forum will be held in Wangaratta on Thursday, November 9.
"I was really pleased with the representations of the community at the forum," he said.
"We had numbers that were better than expected, which was great.
"The themes were youth, family violence, crime generally and road policing.
He said there were three key "learnings" for him from the forum, one being the validation of those challenges that police believed were a priority for the community.
"Clearly out of that meeting today there was a strong focus on our youth and how we actually prevent our youth from entering the criminal stream at all.
"And that's a really important message that we've tried to push with the local safety committee.
"That was one validation that we're on the right track with that."
Inspector Henry said the most common offence in the Wodonga region was theft from motor vehicle incidents.
"There were a couple of things though that made me sit up and take notice and they're things that I wouldn't normally have focused upon.
"One of those issues was around the prevalence of vaping among our population, particularly our young people.
"Obviously that's a health issue, however there may be some aspects of legal enforcement that has a part to play in that.
"We haven't really explored vaping in great depth and so that's probably something we need to review as well - to clarify our role in that particular problem.
"The other part for me was around information sharing across state borders in relation to family violence. It sounded like there was some barriers that took place that didn't need to be there.
"We need to revitalise our understanding of the sharing of information in relation to family violence across the state lines.
"Road policing-wise there probably wasn't much there we didn't already know, and the community was fairly engaged with that.
"We know we still have an ongoing problem with drink-driving and drug-driving in our community that we need to continue with our enforcement and engagement campaigns."
