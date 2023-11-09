Jacqui Partington has seen a lot of change over the decades at St Monica's Primary School in Wodonga.
Next week she will take a trip down memory lane - along with students, teachers and generations of families - as celebrations are held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Brockley Street campus.
A group of committed parents began the school in 1974, when there were just a handful of students in one small building.
Mrs Partington, the school's principal, said things were very different back then, "but a lot of time and soil went into making sure we had the best start to the school".
"The key ingredients were always there of that compassion and that hope-filled future for everyone to access in our community," she said.
St Monica's will also host an art show at 6pm, with a wide range of works on display.
Mrs Partington said no one's role was more important than that of anyone else in the school's growth over the years.
"It takes the whole community for a school to function, and we don't lose sight of that, and we don't take it for granted either," she said.
Mrs Partington said what was special was that many teachers, including herself, had been students at the school and had since gone on to send their own children.
"Every day at St Monica's is significant for different reasons," she said.
"When we celebrate our history through our anniversaries it's a beautiful way for the community to come together, especially celebrating through Mass and having the students as the focus.
"We're also farewelling a teacher next week who has been here for 20 years; her name is Lyn Bethune.
"People like Lyn have made long-lasting impacts on this school."
Mrs Partington said she hoped people would act with an open heart and appreciate life in order to make the most of their lives, and that was "what the key purpose of Catholic education is about".
Deputy principal Chris Todd said what would make the day exciting was catching up with all the past students and families.
"I'm looking forward to seeing all the familiar faces," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.