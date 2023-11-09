The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Wodonga's St Monica's Primary School will celebrate huge milestone

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
November 10 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jacqui Partington has seen a lot of change over the decades at St Monica's Primary School in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.