GROWING up in suburban Melbourne Adrian Doyle got a little off track in his teens.
In a "naughty" phase, he used to tag trains with his graffiti.
But the Frankston-raised youth also kept a secret book of "pretty pictures".
"I just kept painting in that book," he said.
"I only scored 12 in my VCE but I still managed to go to art school and get a PhD.
"I discovered fine art and later I got back into the urban art movement."
Now a prominent Melbourne/Naarm-based artist and pivotal figure in the Australian street art scene, Doyle is opening his first exhibition in regional Australia at Hyphen Wodonga Library Gallery in Wodonga on Friday, November 10.
The Stains of Time is a new exhibition of Doyle's colourful paintings and playful sculptures that explores notions of the Australian dream, the emptiness of suburbia and dark aspects of popular culture.
Doyle's work and practice branches into the often opposing worlds of street art, fine art and public art.
Having grown up in the suburbs, Doyle said he was interested in capturing the complexity of suburbia.
"The true Australian landscape is in suburbia," Doyle said.
"There is a lot of beauty in suburbia but there are also dark elements to it.
"For many of us, it's where we grow, live and die ... and a lot of evil resides in the suburbs too."
Doyle's work celebrates the ordinary and depicts hidden moments in a familiar world as a critique of contemporary Australian culture.
A co-founder of the Blender Studios in Melbourne in 2001, Doyle said he now lived a city-centric life.
Alongside the studios he ran the Melbourne Street Tours, providing tours and workshops for the public, corporate and education sector.
On the tours, a famous street artist is the tour guide, and it starts at Fed Square and works its way through the city to the Blender Studios.
The tour helps open up the studios to the public, and also helps fund the studios by keeping the studio rent down, and they are also a way for artists to make some income to support their art practice.
"40,000 people a year do the tour!" Doyle said.
"But for me it is awesome to get out to the bush too."
Doyle also paints on the Silo Trail Australia-wide and is soon headed to an urban art event in India.
The Stains of Time exhibition features 21 works, including some digital work, which were put together over about two years.
The exhibition runs until Sunday, March 3.
It is open weekdays 10am to 6pm and weekends 10am to 3pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.