North Albury has signed young Brock-Burrum defender Harry Weaven.
The 22-year-old arrives at Bunton Park after a breakout season with the Saints after recently finishing runner-up in the club's best and fairest behind skipper Darcy I'Anson.
Weaven felt the time was right to test himself at the higher standard of the Ovens and Murray and join the Hoppers who improved dramatically this season to win seven of 16 matches and finish sixth.
"After gaining a bit of confidence in the Hume league the last couple of seasons, I thought now was a good time to have a crack at the O&M," Weaven said.
"I don't want to leave it too late and I'm turning 23 before the end of the year and was happy with how I performed this season."
Weaven revealed he was keen to play for the Hoppers with his boss Lindsay Musgrave from LM Landscaping involved with the club.
He also previously played alongside speedster Julian Hayes at Jindera with Hayes having established himself as one of Hopper's best players since arriving at Bunton Park in 2018.
"My boss is heavily involved with the club, so he has been in my ear about playing for the Hoppers," he said.
"After meeting with club officials and coach Tim Broomhead, I felt there is a great culture and you can see how passionate Tim is about leading the club back to playing finals.
"You can see how much the club improved this year under Tim and just missed out on a finals berth.
"I also know Jules (Hayes) from my Jindera days and I rate him as one of the best players running around in the O&M at the moment.
"So to see how he has taken his football to the next level has sort of inspired me and I want to try and get the best out of myself as well."
Weaven played his junior football with Lavington before joining Jindera in 2017 where he spent three seasons.
The reliable defender joined Brock-Burrum post Covid where he has spent the past three years and was among the Saints' best in the semi-final loss to RWW Giants in the second week of finals.
"I loved my time at Brock-Burrum and if I didn't feel it was time to go into town to play, I would still be at the club," Weaven said.
"I will probably be back there someday for sure.
"I thought I had a reasonable season in 2019 at Jindera but this season was definitely the best that I have played.
"I've been playing in defence for seven or eight years now and that is where I feel most comfortable.
"So hopefully I can slot into the backline somewhere for the Hoppers and hold my spot in the senior side if and when I'm given the opportunity."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.