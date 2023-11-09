A North East event highlighting the vital role played by bees is in full swing.
The inaugural edition of Pollinate! by Beechworth Honey celebrates bees, flowers and food through a series of floral installations aimed to educate visitors about the importance of the insect.
Beechworth Honey director and fourth generation beekeeper Jodie Goldsworthy said it had been great to shine a light on what bees provide.
"It's worth reflecting that their real value is so much more than the delicious honey they work so hard to produce," she said.
"Their pollination amounts to biodiversity preservation and the production of more than 53 of our most nutritious fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds. But above all else, they bring beauty to the world."
The entrance to Beechworth Honey at the top end of Ford Street has become 'A Doorway to Bees' created by Beechworth Floral Designs' Gina Kromar.
A floral designer of more than 30 years, Kromar has created displays at national show Floriade and chosen flowers that reflect the colours of late spring and early summer, as well as tones of Australian honey.
Three more displays themed 'From the Hives' are on show inside the store, created by North East florists Wodonga's Thistle and Fern, King Valley-based Flowers by Libby and Rosie Flower House from Wangaratta.
Mrs Goldsworthy said the brief for each florist was to build their installation with boxes previously used as live working beehives by the Goldsworthy family.
Complementing those works is 'A Window to Bees', which allows home gardeners to showcase their blooms.
During Pollinate!, Beechworth Honey has also launched a bee-friendly seed exchange, which will become a permanent fixture of the store.
"Beechworth Honey is keen to make planting seeds for bees accessible to all and has decided to set up a seed exchange program that customers can both take and deposit bee-friendly seeds into all year round," Ms Goldsworthy said.
The event runs until November 20 and encompasses Australian Pollinator Week from November 11 to November 19.
For more information, visit beechworthhoney.com.au/pollinate.
