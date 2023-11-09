A project that provides disadvantaged children with basic essentials so they can feel "just like the other kids" at school is among the finalists in this year's Border Trust Give500 campaign.
From school bags, lunch boxes and sneakers, to toiletries, uniforms, and even money for excursions, the Classy Kids program will deliver supports to help junior students overcome their disadvantaged backgrounds.
Tots2Teens Albury Wodonga founder Joanne Nicholson says many vulnerable children slip through other support services and are identified by teachers who don't have the resources to support them.
Their circumstances can segregate them from children with more stable home environments.
At the heart of the Classy Kids project is for all kids to be the same at school, no matter what the situation at home.
That they don't have different shoes, they don't have different uniforms, they are not different, they are "just one of the kids".
"It has been proven that if their social struggles are dealt with, their brain is actually more active and able to engage with the teachers," Ms Nicholson says.
"They are able to be more active within the class environment and we are hoping that their behaviours would reduce; (and) they then become part of the school environment ..."
Classy Kids will operate as a referral system, allowing teachers, wellbeing teams, and those who engage with children on a daily basis, to have a system that can provide much-needed support in schools.
Tots2Teens, which has been operating for eight years and is run entirely by volunteers, is one of three community groups that will vie for $18,000 in grants at the Border Trust's Give500 Pitch Night on Wednesday, November 15.
The Carevan's Ruffy Swags project (to make backpack swags for homeless and rough sleepers) and Our Native Garden Nursery's Seeds on the Move project (to establish an indigenous seed bank for the North East) make up the other two finalists:
Gathering the seeds to help preserve local habitats for the future forms the roots of a special project at Our Native Garden (ONG).
The community led nursery at Wodonga, which grows local native plants for revegetation projects, is embarking on a project to build an indigenous seed bank for north-eastern Victorian native plants.
Seeds on the Move aims to fill the current significant gap in local native plant seed collection.
ONG propagation manager Wendy Smith explains there is no seed bank in this region collecting seed from our local native plants.
Why is that important?
Without seed stock, it will be difficult to fulfil the government's "ambitious" revegetation targets for Victoria, according to Ms Smith.
"The local wildlife and threatened species, like the Regent honey-eater, they need our local plants for habitat, for food; that's where they live," she says.
"So we need to be growing these local plants and we need to have the seed to grow the local plants."
But Seeds on the Move is more than just a seed collection initiative.
The aim is to engage the local community and invite them to a "bushland classroom" to not only collect seed but learn more about native plants and habitats.
"It's also going to give people the opportunity to do something about climate change," Ms Smith says.
"You know, it's scary what's happening and it gives people a chance to be part of doing what they can to help."
ONG, which started in 2015, is volunteer run and is a member of Landcare Victoria and the Wodonga Urban Landcare Network, is focused on increasing plant production over the next few years (up to 40,000 plants in 2024).
It plans to further develop education and training programs with schools, disability organisations, local Aboriginal and migrant groups, and aged age providers.
"This goal is fundamental in promoting a community-led approach to tackling environmental and sustainability issues locally as well as providing an inviting social hub for connection through plants," Ms Smith says.
In many ways, Albury's Carevan needs no introduction when it comes to feeding and supporting the homeless and disadvantaged in our local community.
But more and more, its teams are witnessing the devastating impacts of the rise in homelessness and lack of temporary accommodation options across the area.
There is a "huge homelessness problem" across Albury-Wodonga, says Carevan CEO Leanne Johnson.
And organisations are struggling to meet the ongoing demands of housing people.
Temporary accommodation "is just not there" and rough sleepers are becoming more common due to the housing shortage.
"All the motels and all the organisations are booked out," Ms Johnson says.
"Where do we go to give them something to sleep on when there's not accommodation available for them?"
In the past, it's been possible to purchase swags out of Queensland, explains Uniting Wodonga's Catherine Byrne.
"But because of the homelessness problem across Australia ... you can't get them," she says.
"The solution to that is to make them ourselves."
Carevan's Ruffy Swags project will produce backpack swags for homeless and rough sleepers who are finding it difficult to find a bed each night.
A partnership with Uniting Victoria/Tasmania and Beechworth Correctional Centre, will see local inmates produce swags for the program.
"It's not finding homes for people but it's finding a bed for people," Ms Byrne says.
"A bed they can put on their back and take wherever they wish to sleep or put their head down for the night ... and they have a little bit of comfort."
Ms Johnson says times are really tough for our homeless.
Swags will be provided to organisations for free "so there is no cost to anyone else".
"It's just being able to reach the demand and not see our people struggle out there in just a sleeping bag."
In July this year, Border Trust invited grant applications from not-for-profit and community organisations for projects seeking to address areas of need across our communities.
Give500 is Border Trust's collective giving campaign, making local philanthropy accessible and supporting life-changing community programs across the Border region.
Donors to Give500 make one donation each year to the value of $500.
This is pooled together to create funds for high impact local projects that create positive change.
The winner of the 2023 Give500 grant will be awarded $18,000, while the two runners-up will receive $4000 each.
Border Trust executive officer Sue Gold says as the number of Give500 donors grows each year, the impact on the local community grows.
"Once again we have been truly inspired by the kindness and care we see in our generous community of donors, and the ingenuity, ideas and passion of finalists, all striving to create positive local change," Ms Gold says.
