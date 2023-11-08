A family called emergency services then fled in fear from an Albury medical centre underground car park on being pursued by a road-rage driver.
Just minutes earlier, the man and his wife, with their two-year-old daughter in the back seat, had watched as their car was overtaken.
Norman John Lansdowne had suddenly came up behind the family's car as they headed north on the Lincoln Causeway on August 14, just before 9pm.
Lansdowne, 49, tailgated the victims' silver sedan before manoeuvring past and heading into Wodonga Place.
Both cars stopped at a red light arrow at the Hume Street intersection, then, police said, the other man drove past.
It was claimed the victim had "gestured with his middle finger" at Lansdowne, but the man later denied this when spoken to by police.
"The accused," Albury Local Court was told on Wednesday, November 8, "became enraged and began following (the victim's car)."
Moments later, the victim drove his car into the underground car park at the Gardens Medical Centre, with Lansdowne in pursuit.
On seeing this, the man told his wife to phone Triple-0 as he was in fear for his family.
While following the victim, Lansdowne took a short cut between two parked cars and pulled over next to the exit, trying to block the family's escape.
Police said the other man parked on the other side of the car park, keeping his distance while still being able to keep Lansdowne in his sights.
Lansdowne shouted out words to the effect of "come and get me" before crouching down.
He crept towards the victims' car, then stood up and banged on the driver's window.
The man accelerated out of the car park with Lansdowne in pursuit.
"The accused followed the victims from Smollett Street, left onto Kiewa Street and across Dean Street before he stopped following them by turning onto Stanley Street."
Lansdowne, of Howlong, who pleaded guilty to two charges of stalking or intimidation, had followed the other car for about one kilometre.
Defence lawyer Eva Medcraft said her client's behaviour was "completely out-of-character" and wished he could find a way he could "apologise to those people".
"The people in the car would have been very frightened," she said.
Ms Medcraft said Lansdowne had been going through "a really toxic marriage breakdown" that, after 27 years, had become "quite nasty".
She submitted that a supervised conditional release order would be an effective way to address Lansdowne's mental health issues.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys said she had no doubt the incident would have caused the other driver "considerable fear" that he "was going to be assaulted".
Ms Humphreys placed Lansdowne on a supervised, six-month community corrections order and fined him $750.
She also ordered that he attend his medical centre within 28 days for a review of his mental health medication.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.