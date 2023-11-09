Emergency service crews have been busy after thunderstorms lashed the Border and North East overnight.
There was 11 requests for assistance in the Hume region, predominately in Wodonga and Wangaratta as more than 40 millimetres of rain fell between 2am and 7am on Thursday, November 9.
Wodonga's SES unit reported one home in the Border city lost the ceiling in its living room due to water inundation.
VICSES Hume regional duty officer Dan Walton said while the storms were dramatic, overall it was low severity.
"The key messages to get across to people is that these storms can happen any day, at any time," he said.
"It's about being prepared. It's important to go around your property and make sure that you've got your cars parked in a safe spot, you're not under trees, and the big one is to get out and clean gutters.
"I'd like to personally suggest that we check on our neighbours, and ask if there's any assistance we can provide to help get ready for a storm.
"It might be with helping to secure loose items around the property so that things aren't blown away, and we get more damage there.
"In Wodonga, we did have a house that lost an internal ceiling overnight and I can't say that would have been prevented with clean gutters, but it probably would have been much less of an impact to that family."
SES Albury unit commander Curtis Kishere said his crews responded to a flood rescue with a vehicle on Young Street, in front of The Good Guys electrical store, as well as four roof jobs and a request for sandbags.
"There was nothing too severe, obviously there's a lot of debris around Dean Street with all the bark that has washed up onto the footpath. It was a big flash flood event," he said.
"No one was trapped in the flood rescue and we were able to get the car out safely.
"It was fairly widespread. We had a call out in Albury and couple in Lavington, but no major hot spot areas.
"It was just a massive downpour and the drains couldn't handle it.
"The main message to people is not to drive through floodwaters, because that's why we got called for the flood rescue for the car."
