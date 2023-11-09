Wangaratta Rovers have landed the missing piece in their premiership puzzle by signing ruck Tom McDonagh.
The Hawks recently lost emerging league star Toby Murray to the SANFL and while they're totally different players, McDonagh has proven himself during stints with Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray and the past two years with Mansfield in the Goulburn Valley.
Interestingly, at least six players have now left the GV to join the O and M, including McDonagh's Mansfield team-mates Frazer and Lachie Dale, who returned to junior club Myrtleford.
"Signing Tom as a senior ruckman is amazing for us, we've obviously got Will (Christie), but he's batted injury at times and has got Geelong commitments at times as well," coach Sam Murray suggested.
McDonagh's game is based on his outstanding workrate and fitness.
His follow-up work is exemplary, moving from a ruck contest to ground level with ease, while he's fiercely competitive and refuses to back down.
It's been a stunning three weeks for Rovers, who are the recruiting front-runners.
Aberfeldie captain Samuel Cattapan (midfield), Strathmore skipper Xavier Allison (half-back) and near-2m tall Essendon VFL forward John Jorgensen will join McDonagh as the Hawks look to claim their first premiership since 1994, when five-time Morris medallist Rob Walker and a host of guns were at their peak.
The signings will 'free up' defender Murray, who had 609 touches last season, a staggering 80 ahead of second highest Daniel Sharrock (Wangaratta), who played two more games.
"The games where I have big numbers are usually games that we lose, when we win well, I don't have to have as big an impact with the footy," Murray admitted.
"When I'm marking the footy, it's because we're losing ground position and not keeping the footy in the front half of the ground.
"I want to have more impact moving forward with the football and entering into the forward line, rather than our back 50.
"Having some really strong midfielders coming in with some great forwards, we won't have to spend as much time with the footy in the back half.
"I won't change the way I play, but with a few cooler heads we should be able to control the footy a bit more."
Rovers have finished in the top five in the three years since the abandoned 2020 COVID season, but went backwards this year, falling in the elimination final after making the 2022 preliminary final.
